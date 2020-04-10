Trump and coronavirus task force to brief nation at 1 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force will brief the nation again on Friday in a 1 p.m. press conference at the White House.

Trump's press conference comes as models from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation report that the epidemic is nearing "peak hospital resource" use in the U.S. — the deadliest point in the epidemic for the country. The models project that about 2,000 Americans will die of the virus every day through April 17.

However, Friday's briefing also comes as the model's projected death toll has dropped significantly in recent days. Last week, the model projected about 100,000 Americans would die of COVID-19, as of Friday morning, that figure had dropped to about 60,000.

Trump will also address the nation as the federal government prepares to send stimulus checks to most Americans in the hopes of boosting the economy. Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin has said he hopes that the funds will arrive in some Americans' bank accounts as early as next week.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Trump's political allies feared that his daily press conferences — during which he has shared inaccurate information and has made partisan attacks against Democratic state governors — have become a detriment to his chances of beating presumptive nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 general election. Trump has often touted the "ratings" of the briefings.