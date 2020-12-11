Menu

Trudeau extends U.S.-Canada border closure for non-essential travel until January 21, 2021

Canadian border at the Peace Bridge.
Posted at 4:27 PM, Dec 11, 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended the border closure between the United States and Canada for non-essential travel.

The closure which would have expired on Dec. 21 has been extended another 30 days until January 21, 2021.

The prime minister said this measure is in place to keep Canadians safe.

This story was first reported by Paul Ross at WKBW in Buffalo, New York.

