Trudeau extends U.S.-Canada border closure for non-essential travel until January 21, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended the border closure between the United States and Canada for non-essential travel.

The closure which would have expired on Dec. 21 has been extended another 30 days until January 21, 2021.

Update on our border: To keep Canadians safe, we’ve extended the measures currently in place at the Canada-US border by another 30 days. Non-essential travel between our two countries remains restricted until at least January 21st, 2021. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 11, 2020

The prime minister said this measure is in place to keep Canadians safe.

This story was first reported by Paul Ross at WKBW in Buffalo, New York.