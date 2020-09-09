Trick-or-treating won’t be allowed in L.A. this Halloween due to COVID-19 risks

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Traditional trick-or-treating won’t be allowed in Los Angeles this Halloween due to COVID-19 risks.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health made the announcement this week, saying the holiday tradition won’t be permitted because it would be too difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors, especially in popular neighborhoods.

Officials say “trunk or treating” events, where children go from car to car for treats, are also not going to be allowed. Neither are gatherings with non-household members, even if they’re conducted outdoors.

Additionally, the county says it won’t allow carnivals, festivals, live entertainment or haunted houses.

The health department did provide a list of activities that will be permitted. Those include: online parties or contests, car parades that comply with public health guidelines, Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters, Halloween-themed meals at outdoor restaurants, Halloween-themed art installations at outdoor museums, and dressing up homes with Halloween decorations.

Regardless of how Americans celebrate Halloween during this pandemic, health officials are urging them to keep the following in mind to prevent contracting the coronavirus or spreading it in their communities:

1. Wear a cloth face covering when outside your home and around others that are not part of your household.

2. Avoid confined spaces – Actively stay away from indoor spaces that don’t allow for easy distancing of at least 6ft between you and others.

3. Avoid close contact – Stay at least 6 feet away from all other people who are not part of your own household, especially while talking, eating, drinking, and singing.

4. Wash or sanitize your hands often.

5. Clean frequently touched items regularly.

6. If you are sick, or you have been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19 stay home, and away from others.