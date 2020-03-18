Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Treasury wants to send checks to Americans, starting April 6

Posted: 9:06 AM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 12:32:28-04
items.[0].image.alt
This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Treasury wants to send checks to Americans, starting April 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the coronavirus epidemic takes a toll on taxpayers and businesses.

In a memorandum issued Wednesday, Treasury is calling for two $250 billion cash infusions to individuals: A first set of checks issued starting April 6, with a second wave in mid-May.

The amounts would depend on income and family size.

The Treasury plan would require approval by Congress.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.