Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Transit systems face plunging ridership amid virus fears

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - In this April 24, 2020, file photo, a lone person walks on the platform at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Maverick Station in Boston. Public transit systems nationwide are grappling with plummeting ridership and revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Transit systems face plunging ridership amid virus fears
Posted at 10:34 AM, May 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-05 13:34:36-04

BOSTON (AP) — Public transit systems typically marked by jammed buses and subway trains are now grappling with the exact opposite: disappearing riders.

Some systems are reporting subway ridership of less than 10% of usual demand as fears of the coronavirus and stay-at-home orders have riders abandoning time-worn methods of navigating cities.

While agencies say public transit is still critical to help doctors, nurses and medical workers get to their jobs, no one is exactly sure when riders will begin returning in larger numbers — and how.

A $25 billion federal aid package is helping some systems maintain service in the meantime.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.