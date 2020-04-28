Menu

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson to donate blood to be possibly used in COVID-19 vaccine

FILE- In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 12:55:44-04

Movie star Tom Hanks said he and his wife actress Rita Wilson's blood would be used to help health organizations with a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an NPR interview , Hanks said they were able to donate their blood to help find a cure for the deadly virus.

"We just found out that we do carry the antibodies," Hanks said to NPR. "We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-cine."

Back in March , Hanks and Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia.

