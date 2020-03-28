Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson have returned to Los Angeles after recovering from COVID-19, reports say

Posted: 7:00 PM, Mar 27, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-27 22:00:14-04
items.[0].image.alt
2020 Invision
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson have returned to Los Angeles after recovering from COVID-19, reports say

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to Los Angeles after recovering from COVID-19, according to E! and People.

The couple was photographed driving in Los Angeles Friday.

On March 12, Hanks confirmed on Instagram that both he and Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia. Five days later, he posted an update, saying that while he still had "the blahs" his symptoms were waning.

On March 22, Hanks confirmed that he and Wilson were feeling better two weeks after they had first exhibited symptoms.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia while Hanks was filming an untitled Elvis Presley biopic.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.