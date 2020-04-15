To love and to cherish: Nurse couple unites to fight virus

A co-worker snapped a photo of two nurses in an eye-to-eye embrace despite layers of protective gear.

The image, shared on social media, is inspiring people around the globe.

The nurses are Mindy Brock and her husband, Ben Cayer.

They work as nurse anesthetists at Tampa General Hospital in Florida.

The two share a home, a profession and, now, a mission.

They are part of a team taking on the high-risk duty of placing breathing tubes in surgery patients, any of whom may have COVID-19. He says they didn't think twice about volunteering for the team, and felt honored to be asked.