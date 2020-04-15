Menu

To love and to cherish: Nurse couple unites to fight virus

Nicole Hubbard
Nicole Hubbard/AP
In this March 30, 2020 photo provided by Chief Nurse Anesthetist Nicole Hubbard, nurses Mindy Brock and Ben Cayer, wearing protective equipment, hold each other and look into each other's eyes, in Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fla. “Everybody’s talking about the photo,” says Cayer, 46. It strikes a chord “because we’re all going through the same thing right now and it’s a symbol of hope and love.” Brock, 38, adds: “What’s important is that we stick together, we work together, and we always support each other. And not just Ben and I, but the human race right now.” (Nicole Hubbard via AP)
To love and to cherish: Nurse couple unites to fight virus
Posted at 2:46 PM, Apr 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-15 17:46:54-04

A co-worker snapped a photo of two nurses in an eye-to-eye embrace despite layers of protective gear.

The image, shared on social media, is inspiring people around the globe.

The nurses are Mindy Brock and her husband, Ben Cayer.

They work as nurse anesthetists at Tampa General Hospital in Florida.

The two share a home, a profession and, now, a mission.

They are part of a team taking on the high-risk duty of placing breathing tubes in surgery patients, any of whom may have COVID-19. He says they didn't think twice about volunteering for the team, and felt honored to be asked.

