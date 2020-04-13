Menu

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother passes away due to complications of COVID-19

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting the new coronavirus. Towns talked about his mother's condition Wednesday, March 25, 2020, on his Instagram page and urged his followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother passes away due to complications of COVID-19
Posted at 1:43 PM, Apr 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-13 16:43:47-04

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced through a family spokesperson that Karl-Anthony Towns' mother passed away Monday due to complications of COVID-19.

The statement read :

"Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13," the statement said. Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, a mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength, a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced. The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time."

Towns' father Karl Sr. also had the virus, but has since recovered, the statement said.

In a statement, the Timberwolves extended their condolences.

Jacqueline Towns was put into a medically induced coma back in March, CNN reported.

