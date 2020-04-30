Menu

This time, Pence wears mask as he tours Indiana plant

Michael Conroy/AP
Vice President Mike Pence visits the General Motors/Ventec ventilator production facility with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in Kokomo, Ind., Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 3:25 PM, Apr 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-30 18:27:51-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has donned a face covering while touring a General Motors/Ventec ventilator production facility in Indiana.

He had come under fire Tuesday for failing to wear one at the Mayo Clinic.

In a statement to the Scripps National Desk, clinic officials said, "Mayo shared the masking policy with the VP’s office."

Pence on Thursday toured the General Motors facility in Kokomo, which has already manufactured hundreds of the units.

The visit came hours after Pence's wife, second lady Karen Pence, defended her husband's decision to not wear a mask at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

She told Fox News Channel that he had been unaware of Mayo's coronavirus mask policy until after he left, although the Mayo Clinic said differently in a since-deleted tweet.

