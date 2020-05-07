Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

This is why it's important to wear face masks in public

items.[0].videoTitle
Masks are meant to prevent you from unknowingly passing the virus onto someone else, and doctors say it has no negative impact on the person wearing the mask.
This is why it's important to wear face masks in public
Posted at 6:25 AM, May 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-07 09:25:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The CDC recommends that most Americans wear a mask when leaving the house to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Some state and local governments have even made masks a requirement.

Here's why masks and face coverings are so important in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

They're meant to prevent the wearer from unknowingly passing the virus on to someone else. Because a person can spread the coronavirus to others before they exhibit any symptoms, many health officials say it's vital for everyone to wear a mask — even those that feel healthy.

Doctors say masks have no negative impact on the wearer. They say the only drawback is with long term use of an N95 mask, which could cause face sores. However, those masks are reserved for healthcare professionals during the pandemic, so it's unlikely to affect a typical American.

A very small amount of CO2 is recycled while wearing a mask, but for most people it's not enough to impact a person's health. Doctors say the only drawback is for a small group of people.

"For those that have COPD — Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, also known as emphysema — who very much live on the edge with a high CO2 level all the time and a low oxygen level, that might have a very small effect in that situation," said Dr. Doug Nelson, an internal medicine specialist. "They might feel subjectively more short of breath. But, for the vast majority of people who don't have a chronic lung disease, no effect."

This story was originally published by Kasey Freeman on WTVF in Nashville.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.