Things to do on Easter while practicing social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Evan Vucci/AP
Wooden Easter eggs sit in a box at the White House waiting to be delivered to organizations in the area Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Washington. With the annual White House Easter Egg Roll canceled due to concerns about large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, first lady Melania Trump is giving 25,000 commemorative Easter eggs to area children's hospitals, federal agencies, aid groups and grocery store chains. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 9:06 AM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 12:06:35-04

This year, Easter will be unlike any other. Many families, businesses, and churches will have to find different ways to celebrate the holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several churches across the United States will have virtual services online.

Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry will join Houston megachurch pastor Joel Osteen at his Lakewood virtual Easter service, which is pretaped.

An Oregon candy maker made chocolate bunnies wearing face masks and called them "COVID Bunnies."

Lifestyle expert Audrey McClelland told USA Today that there are plenty of ways to make Easter special.

"This is going to be the Easter that (our children) remember for the rest of their lives," said Audrey McClelland, a mother of five and former cast member of TLC's parenting show 'What She Said.' "We need to make this special because this is going to be the one that they're telling their grandchildren about someday."

McClelland suggested making Easter baskets for those stuck in quarantine, including elderly grandparents, hiding Easter eggs indoors, receiving personalized video messages from the Easter Bunny, or using Zoom for an Easter brunch.

