Things to do on Easter while practicing social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

This year, Easter will be unlike any other. Many families, businesses, and churches will have to find different ways to celebrate the holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several churches across the United States will have virtual services online.

Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry will join Houston megachurch pastor Joel Osteen at his Lakewood virtual Easter service, which is pretaped.

An Oregon candy maker made chocolate bunnies wearing face masks and called them "COVID Bunnies."

Lifestyle expert Audrey McClelland told USA Today that there are plenty of ways to make Easter special.

"This is going to be the Easter that (our children) remember for the rest of their lives," said Audrey McClelland, a mother of five and former cast member of TLC's parenting show 'What She Said.' "We need to make this special because this is going to be the one that they're telling their grandchildren about someday."

McClelland suggested making Easter baskets for those stuck in quarantine, including elderly grandparents, hiding Easter eggs indoors, receiving personalized video messages from the Easter Bunny, or using Zoom for an Easter brunch.