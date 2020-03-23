These states have issued stay-at-home orders to help slow spread of COVID-19

A growing number of states are issuing stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus that has already killed thousands of people worldwide.

These orders are not necessarily full lockdowns, but they do require residents to stay home except for essential activities, such as grocery shopping, going to the pharmacy, receiving medical care, walking your dog, etc.

If you work in an essential industry, like healthcare, food service or law enforcement, you will also be able to travel to your place of employment.

Many of these orders also prohibit things like visiting other people’s homes (except to provide care or supplies) and gatherings of more than 10 people.

The following states have issued stay-at-home orders:

California

California was the first state to issue one of these orders. On March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered residents to stay home except as needed “to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors.” The order is in place until further notice.

Connecticut

On March 22, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont urged residents to “stay safe, stay home” as the state continues to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This came after Lamont issued an executive order on March 20, directing non-essential businesses and nonprofits to reduce their in-person workforce by 100%.

Delaware

The governor of Delaware, John Carney, issued a stay-at-home order on March 22 and ordered any non-essential businesses to close by 8 a.m. on March 24. The measures will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.

“This was not an easy decision, but it’s the right decision to protect the safety of Delawareans and Delaware families,” said Carney. “If you have any questions about whether you should be staying home or going out, stay home. Go to work and go straight back home. If you don’t need food or other essential items, stay home.”

Illinois

On March 20, the governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, issued an executive order requiring all Illinoisans to stay in their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order is currently set to last through the end of April 7, but could be extended based on the status of the pandemic.

"We are doing all that we can to maintain as much normalcy as possible while taking the steps we must to protect our residents," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I fully recognize that in some cases I am choosing between saving people's lives and saving their livelihoods. But ultimately, you can't have a livelihood without a life. This will not last forever, but it's what we must do to support the people on the front lines of this fight, and the people most vulnerable to its consequences."

Indiana

On March 23, Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered Indiana residents to remain in their homes starting March 24 and lasting until April 6, unless extended.

“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” said Holcomb.

Louisiana

On March 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide “stay at home” order that went into effect immediately. The order is set to expire at the end of the night on April 12, unless extended.

“This order is not something I take lightly, but it is necessary to protect the health, safety and well-being of our people, our communities and our way of life,” said Edwards.

Massachusetts

On March 23, the governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker, directed the state’s public health department to issue a stay at home advisory, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel for a two week period.

Baker also issued an emergency order requiring all businesses and organizations that don’t provide “COVID-19 Essential Services” to close their physical workplaces and facilities to workers, customers and the public as of March 24 until Tuesday, April 7.

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a “stay home, stay safe” executive order on March 23, directing all Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily suspend in-person operations that at are not necessary to sustain or protect life.

The order also directs Michiganders to stay in their homes unless they’re a part of that critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity, or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family, like going to the hospital or grocery store.

The order will be in effect for at least three weeks.

New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order on March 21, directing residents of the state to stay at home until further notice.

“From day one, we’ve made a commitment to be guided by the facts and take any action necessary to protect the health and safety of New Jersey’s nine million residents,” said Murphy. “We know the virus spreads through person-to person contact, and the best way to prevent further exposure is to limit our public interactions to only the most essential purposes. This is a time for us all to come together in one mission to ‘flatten the curve’ and slow – and eventually halt – the spread of coronavirus.”

New York

In New York, one of the states hit hardest by the virus, 100% of the workforce must stay home, excluding essential services.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order called, “New York state on PAUSE,” which includes a directive that all non-essential businesses had to close in-office personnel functions by March 22.

Ohio

On March 22, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio residents to stay in their homes, beginning March 23 until April 6, unless the order is extended.

"We haven't faced an enemy like we are facing today in 102 years - we are at war. In the time of war, we must make sacrifices, and I thank all of our Ohio citizens for what they are doing and what they aren't doing. You are making a huge difference, and this difference will save lives," said Governor DeWine.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced on March 23 that he would be issued a “safer at home” order on March 24. He also said residents need to limit their interactions to friends and neighbors.

“Shrinking your circle of interactions will help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” wrote Evers in a string of tweets. “Unfortunately, that means no sleepovers, no play dates, and no dinner parties with friends and neighbors.”

