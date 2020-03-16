Starbucks, Chick-fil-A closing their dining rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic

As a handful of states have ordered bars and in-restaurant dining be shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, a number of America's largest restaurant chains are following suit.

Several restaurant chains have announced that they will close their dining rooms and only accept take out or deliver orders until further notice.

See below for a full list of restaurants who are limiting their business in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chick-fil-A

On Sunday, Chick-fil-A announced that it is closing the dining room at all of its restaurants "to help limit person-to-person contact." The chain added that some of its locations will only offer drive-thru service, while other locations will still accept delivery and take-out orders.

Starbucks

On Sunday, Starbucks said it was "pausing the use of all seating" at its locations, including "cafe and patio" areas. Customers will still be able to place orders at counters, through the company's app and at drive-thrus. Customers can still place delivery orders.

The chain also said it was modifying the condiment bars at all of its stores.

Starbucks also announced "temporary closures for company-owned stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses."

