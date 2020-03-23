Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

These gyms are offering free online workouts to everyone so you can stay in shape during quarantine

Posted: 9:59 AM, Mar 23, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-23 12:59:57-04
items.[0].image.alt
In this March 19, 2020, photo made available by Steve Latart, Latard does yoga exercises at his home in Rogers, Minn. LaTart&#39;s yoga and warrior sculpting instructors at Life Time Fitness in Minneapolis are still teaching classes. They&#39;ve just moved them from the gym to cyberspace, where they are livestreaming instructions from their website. LaTart says knowing he can still participate in the classes is keeping him sane. (Steve Latart via AP)
These gyms are offering free online workouts to everyone so you can stay in shape during quarantine

Local governments across the country have ordered the closure of gyms and workout facilities in the hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus. But don't fear — it's now easier than ever to get moving, even while practicing proper social distancing.

A number of national chains have opened their online platforms to non-members, or are posting suggested workouts on their websites.

See a complete list of gyms offering free online workouts below.

Orangetheory

The gym, which specializes in high-intensity interval training, is uploading a new 30-minute workout video to its YouTube page every day. Users can also access the videos on the gym's blog.

Planet Fitness

The gym chain is live-streaming 20-minute "work-ins" every day on its Facebook and YouTube channels. The workouts can be done from home and don't require any equipment. Planet Fitness says they plan to continue to offer "work-ins" "as our locations are closed."

Peloton App

Typically, Peloton users watch live-streams of classes from New York, which take place in front of a studio full of spinners. While those studios are now empty, save an instructor, the classes are still streamed live — for now.

Regardless, Peloton has extended its free trial offer to 90 days. For three months, users get free access the company's library of spinning and exercise workouts. Some equipment — like a stationary bike or a treadmill — may be required for some workouts.

Snap Fitness

The gym chain has a basic outline of several at-home workouts available on its blog. The blog also includes links to healthy recipes, mental health exercises and a link to the gym's podicast.

YMCA

Last week, The Y launched YMCA: 360 — a full list of at-home workouts, along with videos, available on its website. The videos are free to everyone, regardless of membership.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.