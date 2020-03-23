These chain restaurants are offering free delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Social distancing has unfortunately become the new norm in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and eating out at your favorite restaurants is no longer an option.

With restaurants across the U.S. forced to close their dining rooms due to COVID-19 concerns, many are relying on carryout and delivery orders to retain a steady revenue.

Fortunately, many national chain restaurants are showing their support for their community by offering free delivery services. Here are a few:

Bob Evans: The restaurant says it’s offering free delivery when you order from BobEvans.com.

Buca di Beppo: The Italian restaurant chain says it’s offering free delivery to your home or office.

Burger King: The fast food chain is partnering with GrubHub to offer free delivery on orders of $10 or more through March 29. You can also get two free kids meals with any app purchase through April 6.

Chili’s: The casual dining restaurant is offering free delivery on orders totaling $15 or more.

Chipotle: Through March 31, the fast-casual restaurant is offering free delivery on order of $10 or more through its Chipotle app or online at Chipotle.com.

Del Taco: The fast food chain is offering free delivery with no minimum order through Postmates. It’s also waiving its delivery fees with DoorDash and GrubHub, but with your order must total at least $15.

Denny’s: The CEO of the diner chain said the company is waiving all delivery fees until April 12.

Ell Pollo Loco: The chain says it’s offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more at participating locations.

Little Caesars: The pizza chain is offering free delivery on online orders of $10 or more. The offer is available through March 29.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: The restaurant says it’s offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more and you can get a free kid’s entrée with any adult purchase until March 28.

O’Charley’s: The restaurant says it’s offering free delivery and family-style meals to go for just $29.99.

Outback Steakhouse: The chain is offering free delivery through April 30.

P.F. Chang’s: The Asian-themed restaurant is offering free delivery on orders of $25 or more on its website or through its app.

Potbelly Sandwich: The chain says it’s offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more.

Red Lobster: The restaurant says it’s offering free delivery on orders placed at redlobster.com. Orders must amount to at least $30 and the offer is valid through April 12.

Ruby Tuesday: The restaurant is offering free delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates.

Which Wich: The sandwich shop chain says it’s offering free delivery at participating locations through March 31.

With so many national chain offering free delivery, it's also important to support local restaurants. Uber Eats says it’s waiving its delivery fee for more than 100,000 independent restaurants across the U.S. and Canada.