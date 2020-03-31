The national average for a gallon of gas dips below $2 for the first time since 2016, AAA says

The national average for a gallon of gas has dipped below $2 a gallon, AAA reports — and the group expects that gas prices will continue to drop in the coming weeks.

According to a press release, AAA projects that the national average for gas prices could fall to $1.75 a gallon at some point in April.

It's the first time since 2016 that the average price or a gallon of gas dipped below $2.

As of Tuesday, Oklahoma had the cheapest gas prices in the country, with an average of $1.55 a gallon. The only states where the average has price was above $2.75 a gallon are Hawaii ($3.36) and California ($3.05).

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the demand for oil, as prices of crude oil have plummeted to $20 a barrel — the lowest prices for oil since 2002. More people self-quarantining means fewer people using gasoline to travel, whether by car or plane. The economic downturn is also slowing the amount of cargo on the road and in the air.

"AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping as cheap crude combines with the realities of people staying home and less demand for gas," AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said.

Earlier this month, a gas station in Kentucky made national headlines when it sold gas for less than $1 a gallon. The station quickly ran out of its supply of gasoline.