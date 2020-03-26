Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary, bonus to pay front-line workers

Posted: 10:32 AM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 13:33:58-04
items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Google Maps)
Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary, bonus to pay front-line workers

Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor has chosen forgo his salary and bonus pay period through the end of 2020 in order to support employees furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to MarketWatch.com.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the chain's board of directors also voted Tuesday to suspend the payment of quarterly cash dividends of the company's common stock.

The board said the filings were made to "better manage its cash position and enhance financial flexibility in light of the uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak."

In 2018, Taylor's salary was $1.3 million, according to Lousiana Business First.

This story was originally published by KXXV in Waco, Texas.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.