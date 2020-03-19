Menu

Texas, Miami-Dade County join list of local governments ordering closure of leisure businesses

Posted: 11:07 AM, Mar 19, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-19 14:07:58-04
This picture taken with a slow shutter speed shows an electronic billboard information as traveler&#39;s advice about the coronavirus at the arrival hall from Beijing at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, early Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. France&#39;s government announced Sunday it will repatriate up to hundreds of French citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly new virus. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
The state of Texas and the county that includes the city of Miami have joined the growing list of local governments to order the closure of bars, restaurants and other leisure areas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 anywhere in the state, including at bars, restaurants, food courts and gyms. Abbott's order said that restaurant drive-thrus and to-go service could remain open.

The order also included visitor restrictions at nursing homes.

Abbott's order will remain in effect until April 3.

Also, on Thursday, Miami-Dade County (Florida) Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered all non-essential retail and commercial establishments to close beginning Thursday at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Businesses closing include hair salons, casinos, spas, book stores, malls, indoor amusement parks, and golf courses. All parks and beaches in Miami-Dade county, privately and publicly owned, will also close.

Restaurants will remain open for pick up and delivery only.

Gimenez did not say how long businesses would be shut down.

Gimenez cited guidelines put in place by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for the reasoning behind the order.

Pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, and gas stations will remain open. Child daycare facilities will also remain open, provided they can operate with proper social distancing of no more than 10 children in a group.

Texas and Miami-Dade County join California, Illinois, Ohio and other states in issuing similar orders.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

