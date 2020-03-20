Target gives pay bumps of $2 per hour, offers paid leave to older employees amid pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS — Target will increase pay for employees by $2 per hour for the next six weeks, as the retail corporation calls on employees to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pay bump will mean employees, both part-time and full-time, will earn $240-$480 more until May 2, when the increase expires.

“We continue to experience incredible demand across our business, and Target’s ability to help our guests in this unprecedented time would not be possible without the strength of our team. I am proud and humbled by the dedication and humanity they show to our guests every day,” said Brian Cornell, CEO of Target. “Increasing their compensation for a job incredibly well done and ensuring continued compensation for those who need to care for themselves and their families is a reflection of our company’s values and simply the right thing to do.”

The company is also giving 30-day paid leave to pregnant employees, those aged 65 or older, or a worker with underlying health risks.

Target is also giving out bonuses to 20,000 hourly leads who manage individual departments. The bonuses will range from $250-$1,500.

This story was originally published by Matt McKinney at WRTV.