Tampa Bay homeowner charged for renting out property amid pandemic after party leads to shooting

A Tampa Bay homeowner , who rented out her residence to guests via Airbnb, was arrested for violating the stay-at-home order after a party at her house turned violent.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the residence just before 1 a.m. on Friday for reports of a shooting.

Police said several juveniles were involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired from a vehicle and into a home by an unknown minor.

The people involved fled the scene before deputies arrived.

No one was injured in the shooting.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the property owner, Natalia Rodriguez Cuervo, 23, rented out her property for a two-night rental that began on April 17.

Cuervo told deputies she was unaware of the Florida governor's extension of the stay-at-home order, which applies to vacation rental closures.

She was charged with violating the executive order.

"Alleged ignorance of the law is no excuse for not following it. Our deputies have worked for weeks to educate and encourage the public to follow the emergency orders, "said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As I've stated continuously, we will continue to enforce the emergency orders, especially when blatant disregard for them puts the lives of others in danger. We must hold those who violate the orders accountably, no matter who they are, so the irresponsibility of the few does not waste the sacrifice of so many."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

WFTS first reported this story.