Switzerland's famed Matterhorn illuminated in American flag in show of solidarity

CNN Newsource
Posted at 9:52 AM, Apr 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-17 12:52:59-04

In a sign of solidarity with the United States — the country currently with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases — Switzerland's famed Matterhorn mountain was illuminated in the stars and bars of the American flag on Thursday evening.

Since March, the town of Zermatt, Switzerland — which sits at the foot of the 14,692-foot Matterhorn — has been projecting inspiration messages on the side of the mountain. Past projections include the UK's Union Jack, the French flag, and images reading #StayHome and #AllOfUs.

The projections are the brainchild of light aritest Gerry Hofstetter, who has illuminated landmarks such as the Roman Coliseum, the Pyramid of Giza and St. Mark's Basilica in Venice, Italy, according to his Instagram page.

According to the town of Zermatt's website, the Matterhorn will be illuminated in honor of India and Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the coming days.

