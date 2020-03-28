Suit filed for Arizona college students who were charged for room and board despite online classes

PHOENIX — A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the agency that governs Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University after students claim they're still being charged for room and board despite the school's move to online classes.

The suit was filed on behalf of students at all three universities to recover the costs of room, board, and other required fees for the spring semester of 2020. Students at all three universities have moved to online classes as health officials stress the importance of social distancing to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Arizona Board of Regents is named as the defendant in the suit, which calls the decision to hold students' money "unlawful and unfair."

Last week, Arizona State and Northern Arizona both said they could not afford to refund students because keeping campuses open and moving classes online cost money as well.

The University of Arizona, meanwhile, has given its students several options: stay in the dorms for the semester, get a 10 percent refund in May, or have 20 percent credited to next year.

Students say they feel they deserve money back as they are no longer being provided the full services that their universities offer.

This story was originally published by Courtney Holmes on KNXV in Phoenix.