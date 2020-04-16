Students could take SAT at home if schools remain closed in the fall

A home version of the SAT college entrance exam is being prepared in case schools remain closed into the fall due to the coronavirus crisis.

College Board officials said Wednesday that it’s an unlikely scenario but one they are prepared for.

Like its at-home advanced placement (AP) exams, College Board says it would ensure that at-home SAT testing is simple, secure, fair, accessible to all, and valid for use in college admissions.

“Like the paper test, a digital, remote version of the SAT would measure what students are learning in school and what they need to know to be successful in college,” said College Board in a statement.

The announcement came as the College Board canceled SAT testing scheduled for June because of coronavirus-related school closures.

The College Board says the closures have forced the cancellation of spring testing for about 1 million first-time SAT test-takers.

The rival ACT also will launch an at-home option in late fall or early winter.

The home versions for both tests will rely on “remote proctoring.”