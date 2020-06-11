Stock markets drop sharply upon opening Thursday over fears of a COVID-19 resurgence

Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street as investors turn jittery once again in the face of rising numbers of coronavirus infections in many U.S. states and countries.

The S&P 500 was down 2.5% in early trading Thursday.

Stocks have been rallying over the past two months at a rate that many skeptics said was unsustainable and that didn't reflect the dire condition of the economy.

The Federal Reserve warned a day earlier that the road to recovery would be long. European and Asian markets also fell. Bond yields fell. The price of crude oil dropped 7%.