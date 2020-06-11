Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Stock markets drop sharply upon opening Thursday over fears of a COVID-19 resurgence

items.[0].image.alt
Copyrighted
Kearney Ferguson/AP
FILE - This photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange shows the unoccupied NYSE trading floor, closed temporarily for the first time in 228 years as a result of coronavirus concerns, Tuesday March 24, 2020. Global stocks and U.S. futures declined Thursday after the U.S. Senate approved a proposed $2.2 trillion virus aid package following a delay over its details and sent the measure to the House of Representatives. (Kearney Ferguson/NYSE via AP, File)
Stock markets drop sharply upon opening Thursday over fears of a COVID-19 resurgence
Posted at 7:04 AM, Jun 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-11 10:04:05-04

Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street as investors turn jittery once again in the face of rising numbers of coronavirus infections in many U.S. states and countries.

The S&P 500 was down 2.5% in early trading Thursday.

Stocks have been rallying over the past two months at a rate that many skeptics said was unsustainable and that didn't reflect the dire condition of the economy.

The Federal Reserve warned a day earlier that the road to recovery would be long. European and Asian markets also fell. Bond yields fell. The price of crude oil dropped 7%.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo