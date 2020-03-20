Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Stock market opens slightly up Friday

Posted: 6:47 AM, Mar 20, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-20 09:47:18-04
items.[0].image.alt
This photo shows the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in New York. NYSE resumed trading hours after trading halted late Wednesday morning because of technical trouble. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Stock market opens slightly up Friday

Stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, a day after a small rally stemmed some of the bleeding from Wall Street amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow rose about 150 point points in the moments after the opening bell. According to the Associated Press, futures were up Friday morning on the hopes that a potential government stimulus package could boost the economy despite COVID-19 quarantines.

The Dow finished up about 200 points on Thursday. According to The Associated Press, should the Dow close in the green on Friday, it would mark the first back-to-back gains in five weeks.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.