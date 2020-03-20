Stock market opens slightly up Friday

Stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, a day after a small rally stemmed some of the bleeding from Wall Street amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow rose about 150 point points in the moments after the opening bell. According to the Associated Press, futures were up Friday morning on the hopes that a potential government stimulus package could boost the economy despite COVID-19 quarantines.

The Dow finished up about 200 points on Thursday. According to The Associated Press, should the Dow close in the green on Friday, it would mark the first back-to-back gains in five weeks.

