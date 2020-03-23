Stock market futures tumble as stimulus bill hits roadblock in Congress

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading lower on Monday after a stimulus bill proposed by Senate Republicans failed a key vote on Sunday evening.

The Dow was trading down about 350 points on Monday morning.

The loss comes after stock market futures fell overnight Sunday into Monday. The losses signal a rough start to the week for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which closed its worst week since 2008 with a 4,000 point loss on Friday.

On Sunday, a proposed $2 trillion stimulus bill in a key procedural vote fell well short of the 60 votes needed to advance through the Senate. According to Politico, Democrats are seeking stronger provisions to deter corporations for using funds for stock buybacks or executive pay and are seeking more unemployment protections for workers.

Negotiations are ongoing. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) has called for another vote to take place at 9:45 a.m. ET — just after the market opens, ramping up pressure on Democrats to make a deal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), signaled Sunday that she does not support the Senate bill in its current form, and indicated that House Democrats might introduce their own stimulus package — a move that would further delay the process in sending funds directly to Americans.