Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted

Stock trading was halted in the moments after the opening bell Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down more than 1,800 points amid coronavirus fears.

Trading was halted for 15 minutes in the moments after the opening bell, and trading resumed at about 9:50 a.m. ET. Following the trading halt, the Dow recovered somewhat and was teading down about 1,400 points as of about 10:15 a.m. ET.

The 1,800 point loss amounted to a 7 percent loss.

According to CBS News, the stock market has built-in "circuit breakers" in order to quell investor's fears when the stock market tanks. The market will pause again for 15 minutes should the Dow suffer a 13 percent loss, and would pause for the remaider of the day in the event of a 20 percent loss.

According to The Associated Press, shares in Asia and the Mideast and U.S. futures were down sharply Monday morning and reports on the health of the economies of Japan and China are stirring more unease.

The virus has ground China's economy to a halt as the number of confirmed cases in the country nears 100,000. Over the weekend, Italy has forced 16 million people into quarantine to prevent the spread of the disease, resulting in a massive economic slowdown.

Cases in the United States gave soared above 500, and officials worry the disease could spread further in the weeks ahead.