Stock market futures drop sharply following Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. stock market futures dropped sharply overnight following President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.

As of 7:30 a.m. ET Friday morning, the Dow was down nearly 400 points in pre-market trading, a drop of about 1.3%. Nasdaq futures were trading about 2% lower.

CNN also reports that stocks in Asia and Europe also slid following Trump's announcement.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump's diagnosis throws several uncertainties into markets, which can be difficult to process. The president's age makes him a higher risk for the virus, and his diagnosis will force him to cancel several campaign events ahead of the November election.

Following historic losses at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has mostly recovered. The Dow has regained 8,000 points since reaching a low of 19,000 in March, despite continued record unemployment.

U.S. trading opens at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday morning.