The minor league pitcher whose career inspired the creation of Nuke LaLoosh in the movie "Bull Durham" has died.

Steve Dalkowski died Sunday in New Britain, Connecticut.

His sister says he had several pre-existing conditions that were complicated by COVID-19.

Dalkowski never reached the major leagues but was said to have thrown well over 100 mph.

Lack of control was his downfall. In one minor league season in 1960, he struck out 262 and walked 262.

Steve Dalkowski was 80 years old.