State Department expected to issue warning against all foreign travel during COVID-19 pandemic

The New York Times and NBC report that the State Department will raise the global travel advisory to Level 4 — the highest possible level, suggesting that Americans stay home and not travel abroad.

When asked about the report during a press conference Thursday, Trump did not comment directly but said he would speak to State Department officials about such and advisory later today.

The ban comes as Americans abroad struggle to get home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has already banned travel to all European countries for 30 days, though Americans are permitted to return home provided they arrive at one of 13 designated airports and get screened for COVID-19 upon arrival.