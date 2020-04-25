Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Starting May 1, NBA opening practice facilities for some teams

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ben Margot/AP
The Chase Center, home of NBA basketball's Golden State Warriors, show a pre-recorded video of a basketball game on a large screen at the entrance to the areana on a day the team was to play the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in San Francisco. The NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Starting May 1, NBA opening practice facilities for some teams
Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-25 19:39:20-04

The NBA hasn't played a game since suspending their season back on March 11 after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

But according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel as some states have begun to ease up on their stay-at-home restrictions.

"Beginning on May 1, the NBA is allowing teams to open their practice facilities to players in cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Georgia is reopening , which will affect the Atlanta Hawks.

Oklahoma is reopening May 1 , which will affect the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Teams will be allowed to make facilities open to players voluntarily for individual work, but larger group workouts will still be prohibited," Wojnarowski reported.

Wojnarowski added that organizations want players playing and practicing in safe, clean team environments.

Larger group workouts will still be prohibited, NBA officials told Wojnarowski.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.