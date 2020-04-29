Starbucks to gradually welcome customers again in various ways starting May 4

SEATTLE, Wash. – Starting May 4, Starbucks says its U.S. and Canada locations will gradually begin to welcome customers again using its app and a variety of store formats.

While many Starbucks have remained open and served caffeine through modified methods, many in areas hard hit by COVID-19 have temporarily closed. You can find out if a location is open using the company’s store locator.

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting communities differently, Starbucks cafés around the world will need to reopen at their own pace and in accordance with the neighborhoods they're located in.

Many locations have been serving their communities via drive-thru since March 16. While some stores may continue to operate only with a drive-thru, the company said in a press release Wednesday that others will expand their service to include grab-and-go or entryway pickup.

Starting May 4, U.S. and Canada Starbucks stores will gradually begin to welcome customers using the Starbucks App and a variety of store formats. https://t.co/8gnpmhlSZO — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) April 29, 2020

The company is encouraging customers to use the Starbucks App to order and pay ahead before picking up drinks at their store.

“In most cases, customers who use the App can pick up their order from a barista at the door without entering the café, the drive-thru, or in cases where social distancing can be implemented, pick up may be available at a counter in a store,” wrote Starbucks.

At select locations where social distancing can be maintained, Starbucks says customers can place an order in their café and take their order to-go or use the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app to pick it up at the counter.

Social distancing will be supported with floor markers in waiting areas, additional in-store signage and by limiting the number of customers in the café at a single time. The seating area will not be open.

Additionally, customers in many U.S. markets can use Starbucks Delivers to have food and beverages brought to their door through Uber Eats. Delivery fees have been removed through May.

“For their delivery, customers can enable a ‘contactless’ handoff by adding a note for their delivery person to leave their order at the door,” wrote Starbucks.

As for its workers, Starbucks says it’s taking precautions to protect its employees and customers. Before every shift, all workers are asked to complete a pre-check, including safety precautions such as taking their temperature, to ensure they are ready and able to work.

Partners are also required to wear facial coverings during their shifts and continue to frequently wash their hands. They also have the option to wear gloves.

