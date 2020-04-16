SSI recipients with no qualifying children to receive automatic stimulus payments

The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients with no qualifying children will receive federal stimulus payments automatically directly from the Treasury Department.

The treasury anticipates the payments to be made no later than early May.

SSI recipients with no qualifying children will not need to take further action to receive their $1,200 payment.

SSI recipients with qualifying children under the age of 17 should visit the IRS website here and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info section to provide their information.

"By taking proactive steps to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment," the SSA said. "If SSI beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait until later to receive their $500 per qualifying child."

Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries (who don’t normally file taxes) also qualify for the automatic stimulus payments, expected to arrive around the end of April.

"The Treasury Department, not the Social Security Administration, will make these automatic payments to beneficiaries," the SSA said. "Recipients will generally receive the automatic payments by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card, or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their SSI or Social Security benefits."

The SSA says additional information will be provided soon for SSI and Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries, with dependent children, who use Direct Express debit cards on what steps to take on the IRS website when claiming children under 17.

"Please note that the agency will not consider Economic Impact Payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months," the SSA said.

For further information or clarification you can view the full release from the SSA here.

This story was originally published by Anthony Reyes at WKBW.