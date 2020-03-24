Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Sports broadcaster Joe Buck stays fresh by doing pay-by-play of Americans' quarantine activities

Posted: 11:34 AM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 14:34:06-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michael Ainsworth/AP
Fox Sports' Joe Buck is pictured before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Sports broadcaster Joe Buck stays fresh by doing pay-by-play of Americans' quarantine activities

With the sports world on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, broadcaster Joe Buck is getting a bit antsy.

Fox's top play-by-play man misses his job so much that he's taken to calling the ordinary lives of quarantined Americans.

On Tuesday, Buck tweeted that he was looking to get some "practice reps" in while he waits for the sports world to resume. He asked for his followers to send videos of how they're passing the time for him to narrate.

Buck got things started with highlights from his own home — a "negotiation" between his wife and son that got out of hand fast.

Buck has also "called" a game of fetch, a game of darts and some pick-up football.

Buck is still accepting video submissions that he will narrate. All he asks is that anyone who submits a video pledge to donate to a cause that will help others during the quarantine.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.