Sports broadcaster Joe Buck stays fresh by doing pay-by-play of Americans' quarantine activities

With the sports world on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, broadcaster Joe Buck is getting a bit antsy.

Fox's top play-by-play man misses his job so much that he's taken to calling the ordinary lives of quarantined Americans.

On Tuesday, Buck tweeted that he was looking to get some "practice reps" in while he waits for the sports world to resume. He asked for his followers to send videos of how they're passing the time for him to narrate.

Buck got things started with highlights from his own home — a "negotiation" between his wife and son that got out of hand fast.

Buck has also "called" a game of fetch, a game of darts and some pick-up football.

Here we go...first up is @minakimes and a half-eaten football. Please reply and tag with the charity that you are donating to!!! More to come! pic.twitter.com/q8BuYuutbr — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 24, 2020

This one might make @patriots fans a bit sad…although Brady wishes he had these moves. @Brogan1197 tag your charity and take care of those boys, I might be seeing them on a Sunday one day! pic.twitter.com/bROi7PPwDE — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 24, 2020

I have a feeling @letitflytom has won his fair share of drinks with skills like this. @PatrickMahomes would be proud. Let us know who you are donating to @letiflytom #bluesbrothers 🎯 pic.twitter.com/WyrkK0hPB6 — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 24, 2020

Watch out Breen...if @foxsports ever gets @NBA, I'm getting ready. @AdamHoge, tag a charity and then maybe order your kid a present to make him feel better after this one 🏀. pic.twitter.com/WJMGnrmBsa — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 24, 2020

Buck is still accepting video submissions that he will narrate. All he asks is that anyone who submits a video pledge to donate to a cause that will help others during the quarantine.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.