Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Some US schools are pulling the plug on distance learning

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Brynn Anderson/AP
In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 photo, Azandria Torbert, stands in line for graduation information at Chattahoochee County High School after the school district called an early end to the school year, in Cusseta, Ga. The small district in rural Georgia is among many around the U.S. that have pulled the plug on distance learning, all citing familiar reasons. It's too stressful, the lack of devices and internet access is too much to overcome, and what students get from it just isn't worth the struggle. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Some US schools are pulling the plug on distance learning
Posted at 8:49 AM, May 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-14 11:49:06-04

CUSSETA, Ga. (AP) — Some school districts around the United States are calling an early end to the school year and pulling the plug on distance learning.

Instruction is ending early for one of every 10 students in Georgia as well as other districts including Omaha, Nebraska, and Washington, D.C.

Officials say distance learning has been too stressful, the lack of devices and internet access has been too much to overcome, and what students get from it just hasn't been worth the struggle.

Experts who study how learning slows in summer say reduced instruction could make things worse.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.