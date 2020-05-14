Some US schools are pulling the plug on distance learning

CUSSETA, Ga. (AP) — Some school districts around the United States are calling an early end to the school year and pulling the plug on distance learning.

Instruction is ending early for one of every 10 students in Georgia as well as other districts including Omaha, Nebraska, and Washington, D.C.

Officials say distance learning has been too stressful, the lack of devices and internet access has been too much to overcome, and what students get from it just hasn't been worth the struggle.

Experts who study how learning slows in summer say reduced instruction could make things worse.