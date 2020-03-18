Menu

Social media trend has people putting up Christmas lights to spread cheer during COVID-19 outbreak

Posted: 11:20 AM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 14:20:29-04
People stand in front of the decorated Christmas house of Mario Leicht in Walschleben, central Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The words read: 'Merry Christmas'. Leicht decorates his family home every year. This year there are probably 145,000 light points and around eight kilometers of light chains and tubes. The Christmas house is a popular attraction for a few thousand visitors during Advent and Christmas time. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Christmas won't come for more than nine months, but that isn't stopping many from putting up their Christmas lights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent days, several people on social media have said that they or their neighbors have turned on Christmas lights to lift the spirits of quarantined neighbors.

The trend appears to have begun with Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcaster Lane Grindle. On Sunday, Grindle suggested that putting up Christmas lights would make a fun activity for families while still maintaining proper social distancing.

In recent days, it appears many have followed suit.

The push for Christmas lights is just the latest holiday push to spark some cheer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday in the Cleveland area, a man held his own St. Patrick's Day parade to spread Irish cheer to his neighbors.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

