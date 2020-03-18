Social media trend has people putting up Christmas lights to spread cheer during COVID-19 outbreak

Christmas won't come for more than nine months, but that isn't stopping many from putting up their Christmas lights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent days, several people on social media have said that they or their neighbors have turned on Christmas lights to lift the spirits of quarantined neighbors.

The trend appears to have begun with Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcaster Lane Grindle. On Sunday, Grindle suggested that putting up Christmas lights would make a fun activity for families while still maintaining proper social distancing.

What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity. — Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 15, 2020

In recent days, it appears many have followed suit.

There are dark times ahead, but I can still put love & light out into the world. Some folks have mentioned putting up Christmas lights to cheer up people in quarantine, in isolation, or just to remind the world there’s still light & hope. Here’s my contribution💛#LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/S8Mx8bQ28I — Sarah Bang (@DrBang_Wx) March 18, 2020

My mom thinks people should start putting up Christmas lights in their windows to remind each other that there is still life & light while we #StayTheFHome. I think she’s on to something.#DoingMyPartCO #CoronavirusUSA #LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/XHxDyORAcS — Michael 🎧 (@quickbear) March 16, 2020

My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020

The push for Christmas lights is just the latest holiday push to spark some cheer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday in the Cleveland area, a man held his own St. Patrick's Day parade to spread Irish cheer to his neighbors.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

