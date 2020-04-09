'SNL' to air new show this weekend, but work remotely amid COVID-19 pandemic

"Live from New York. It's Saturday night!"

The famous phrase from the NBC sketch comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' will be heard again this weekend as the show sets to air new sketches amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NBC News.

NBC officials told the New York Times that "material will be produced remotely as 'SNL' practices social distancing. Show elements will include 'Weekend Update' and other original content from 'SNL' cast members."

SNL suspend production indefinitely back on March 16.