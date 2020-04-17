SNL star Michael Che to pay rent for 100+ public housing apartments in New York building

Menu

Arthur Mola/Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
FILE - This Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014 file photo shows actor Michael Che at the "Top Five" premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Apr 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-17 09:47:02-04

NEW YORK CITY — SNL cast member Michael Che is paying it forward as New York suffers through the COVID-19 pandemic and will cover what's the largest bill for many.

Che, best known for hosting Weekend Update, said in an Instagram post that he'll cover one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority building where his late grandmother lived.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," he said. "I know that's just a drop in the bucket, so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing."

He signed the post calling for elected officials like Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio — along with New York-born music mogul Diddy, who of course goes by many names — to work with Che to fix the situation for those in public housing.

Last week, Che said his grandmother had died of COVID-19.

This story was originally published by Corey Crockett on WPIX in New York.

