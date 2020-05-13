Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Six Flags mapping out reopening strategy after being closed due to coronavirus pandemic

Plan includes booking entry into park in advance
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
A closed sign is seen at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., Saturday, May 2, 2020. Six Flags Great America won't be opening this month. The company says their 2020 season will not begin until mid-May at the earliest amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Six Flags mapping out reopening strategy after being closed due to coronavirus pandemic
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 11:20:53-04

Six Flags is mapping out a reopening strategy after being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No reopening dates have been announced, but one idea that's been revealed is for guests to make reservations when the parks do reopen.

To book a reservation online, guests will need to go to sixflags.com/reserve where they can get into the park while also using social distancing.

According to officials , members and season pass holders will be the only ones who would be granted access to the system.

"In the interest of safety and social distancing, guests who arrive before their stated entry time may be asked to wait in their car until it is time for them to enter the park," officials said.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.