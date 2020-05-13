Six Flags mapping out reopening strategy after being closed due to coronavirus pandemic

Six Flags is mapping out a reopening strategy after being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No reopening dates have been announced, but one idea that's been revealed is for guests to make reservations when the parks do reopen.

To book a reservation online, guests will need to go to sixflags.com/reserve where they can get into the park while also using social distancing.

According to officials , members and season pass holders will be the only ones who would be granted access to the system.

"In the interest of safety and social distancing, guests who arrive before their stated entry time may be asked to wait in their car until it is time for them to enter the park," officials said.