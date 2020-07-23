Long-lost sisters credit COVID-19 for reuniting them

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — For two sisters, the pandemic has brought some joy.

After being separated at an early age, they've reunited and they say it was all because of COVID-19.

"To find out how I got to find her was because it was the Lord’s blessing," said Doris Crippen.

Doris may be the first person happy about getting COVID-19.

"No, I seen her once when she was a baby and I held her. And the rest of my life growing up I never thought I’d find her again," said Crippen.

Doris and Bev Boro were two long-lost sisters and are now reunited at Methodist Fremont Health.

"Our search is over, we don't have to look anymore," said Crippen.

Boro is a medication aide at the hospital, and when she recently saw a list of patient names, one caught her attention -- Crippen's. So she wrote a message on a dry erase board since Doris is hard of hearing.

"I went in with one of the whiteboards and I said to her, 'is your father Wendall Huffman?' She goes 'that's my daddy', and I pointed at myself and I go 'that's mine, too.'" said Boro.

Crippen, who has since recovered from COVID-19, was in the hospital for a broken arm after a fall due to weakness caused by the virus.

"I looked at her and I looked at her some more after she asked me about being Wendall Huffman’s daughter... she has to be some kind of relation to me,” said Doris.

Boro said she was nervous about breaking the news and for Crippen it was emotional.

"She said 'I am your sister, Bev.' And I literally stood up out of the chair and burst into tears. It's just a happy feeling. It's been 53 years since I've seen her when she was a baby,” said Crippen.

Boro had researched her sister before, without luck, but now thanks to a global pandemic, they both feel their world is a little more complete.

"If it wasn't for that, I would have never found her. If it wasn't for that, I would have never ended up in the hospital with a broken arm,” said Crippen.

Boro and Crippen both say they plan on having a big family reunion when they're able to and are looking forward to the future.

Doris says she is feeling better from her broken arm and is anxious to visit Boro’s home and meet her children.

This story originally reported by John Madden on 3NewsNow.com.