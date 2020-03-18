Simon Property Group, a large mall operator, closing all US properties amid outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Simon Property Group, one of the largest shopping mall operators in the United States, is temporarily closing all of its domestic properties due to the coronavirus.

The Indianapolis-based company made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that it will close all of its retail properties, including its malls, premium outlets and mills in the U.S.

The closures will take effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday and last through at least March 29.

Simon said it made the decision to close its locations after extensive discussions with health officials about addressing the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the illness cause by the virus.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

