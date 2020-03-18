Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Simon Property Group, a large mall operator, closing all US properties amid outbreak

Posted: 12:30 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 15:34:09-04
items.[0].image.alt
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2007 file photo, shoppers carrying shopping bags step onto the escalator at Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
Simon Property Group, a large mall operator, closing all US properties amid outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Simon Property Group, one of the largest shopping mall operators in the United States, is temporarily closing all of its domestic properties due to the coronavirus.

The Indianapolis-based company made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that it will close all of its retail properties, including its malls, premium outlets and mills in the U.S.

The closures will take effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday and last through at least March 29.

Simon said it made the decision to close its locations after extensive discussions with health officials about addressing the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the illness cause by the virus.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

Simon has properties in many states. Click here to see if your mall is affected.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.