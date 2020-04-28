Siegfried & Roy's Roy Horn tests positive for coronavirus

Roy Horn, who is one half of the world-famous team of Siegfried & Roy, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dave Kirvin with Kirvin Doak Communications sent the following statement:

We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19 and is currently responding well to treatment. Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy.

Siegfried & Roy, who are originally from Germany, performed with their famous white tigers at The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip from 1990 until Roy was severely injured by a 7-year-old tiger named Mantecore during a show on Oct. 3, 2003.

The tiger bit into Roy's neck and dragged him off the stage. The attack severed Roy's spine and caused severe injuries to other parts of his body, leaving him unable to move, walk and speak initially. He also suffered a stroke after the attack.

Siegfried has continued to care for Roy after the attack and the pair will occasionally make public appearances in Las Vegas in support of causes that they care about.

KTNV's Tricia Kean and Joyce Lupiani first reported this story.