Shortage of Clorox wipes expected to last into next year

Everyone is cleaning more often during the pandemic, and many back-to-work and back-to-school plans include extra wipedowns with disinfectant wipes and other materials.

That is causing an overwhelming demand for cleaning supplies, and Clorox says customers will see a shortage of their wipes and other products into next year.

"Given the fact that cold and flu sits in the middle of the year, and then we expect the pandemic to be with us for the entirety of the year, it will take the full year to get up to the supply levels that we need to be at," Clorox President and CEO-elect Linda Rendle said Monday in a call with analysts to discuss the company's earnings.

Earlier this year, Clorox wipes and disinfectant products were among the list of products the Environmental Protection Agency recommended for controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

The company reported a 22 percent increase in sales for its fourth quarter, encompassing April, May and June 2020, over the same period last year.

Overall, Clorox says sales are up 8 percent for their fiscal year, July 2019 through June 2020.