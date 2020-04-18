Several gather in Wisconsin to protest governor's extension of 'safer at home' order

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Several groups of Wisconsinites gathered in Brookfield to protest the recent extension of the 'Safer at Home' order.

The Liberate Wisconsin protest took place Saturday morning in Brookfield to protest Gov. Tony Evers recent extension of the Safer at Home order. The order was set to expire on April 24, but Evers extended the order on Thursday until May 26.

The extended Safer at Home order noted that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year and eased restrictions on other businesses.

Similar protests have taken place throughout the country in recent days. Groups in Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina protested social distancing orders in their states this week, and more protests are scheduled in various states in coming days.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said he had the authority to force states to relax social distancing guidelines in order to re-open the U.S. economy. However, on Thursday, Trump said he would leave it to state governors to decide when they felt it would be appropriate to relax social distancing guidelines.

On Friday, Trump appeared to back those protesting social distancing orders by tweeting a series of messages calling for the "liberation" of states whose Democratic governors extended stay-at-home orders.

This story was originally published by WTMJ in Milwaukee.