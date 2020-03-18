Menu

Senate approves House's coronavirus relief bill, sending measure to Trump

Posted: 1:29 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 16:52:33-04
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber as lawmakers negotiate on the emergency coronavirus response legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate has voted to approve the House’s coronavirus response bill, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for his approval.

Trump is expected to sign the legislation, called The Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The bill includes free coronavirus testing, expanded family and medical leave for some, paid emergency sick leave for some, unemployment benefits, food assistance, and protections for health care workers.

The Senate passed the bill 90-8. The following senators voted against the bill: Marsha Blackburn, Jim Inhofe, Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, Ben Sasse, and Tim Scott. Senators Cory Gardner and Rick Scott didn’t vote.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

