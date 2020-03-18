Senate approves House's coronavirus relief bill, sending measure to Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate has voted to approve the House’s coronavirus response bill, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for his approval.

Trump is expected to sign the legislation, called The Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The bill includes free coronavirus testing, expanded family and medical leave for some, paid emergency sick leave for some, unemployment benefits, food assistance, and protections for health care workers.

The Senate passed the bill 90-8. The following senators voted against the bill: Marsha Blackburn, Jim Inhofe, Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, Ben Sasse, and Tim Scott. Senators Cory Gardner and Rick Scott didn’t vote.

