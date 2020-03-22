Menu

Rand Paul is first known US senator to test positive for COVID-19

Posted: 11:00 AM, Mar 22, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-22 14:06:23-04
In this image from video, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness associated with the new coronavirus. This makes him the first known U.S. senator to be diagnosed with the virus at the center of the pandemic.

Paul’s diagnosis was announced on the Kentucky lawmaker’s Twitter page Sunday. The series of tweets say Paul is “feeling fine” and is in quarantine.

Paul’s tweets say he is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. The lawmaker says he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

Paul’s D.C. office began working remotely from home 10 ago, so “virtually no staff” has had contact with the senator.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time,” the tweets say.

