Sen. Mike Lee appears at SCOTUS hearings in-person less than 2 weeks after catching COVID-19

Less than two weeks after announcing that he had contracted COVID-19, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, appeared at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing in-person on Monday and delivered his opening remarks without a mask.

On Oct. 2, Lee announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was one of the dozens of people — including President Donald Trump — who attended Barrett's Sept. 26 nomination ceremony at the White House and later contracted the virus.

Lee said he had received a letter from Congress's attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, clearing him to return to his in-person duties — though the letter did not note that Lee had tested negative for the virus.

"Based upon current CDC guidelines, you have met criteria to end COVID-19 isolation for those with mild to moderate disease," Monahan's letter read. "Specifically, it has been greater than 10 days since symptom onset, you have had no fever in absence of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours, and your other symptoms have improved. The CDC does not recommend repeat SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing if these criteria are met.”

Lee was wearing a mask when entering the hearing room, and photos show that he continued to wear one when not speaking. However, Lee did remove his mask for his opening statements.

Earlier this year, Monahan asked senators to wear masks while on the Senate floor. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has required them for lawmakers.