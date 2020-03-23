Sen. Amy Klobuchar says her husband has tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Monday that her husband, John Bessler, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Klobuchar said Bessler learned of the positive test Monday morning.

"While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing. We love him very much and pray for his recovery," she wrote in a post on Medium.

According to Klobuchar, Bessler thought he had come down with a cold earlier this month, but "immediately" self-quarantined. He later started coughing up blood and went to the hospital, where he has since developed pneumonia. Klobuchar says he is not on a respirator.

My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.https://t.co/fqQU6tA29r pic.twitter.com/SjyfdQxe1R — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2020

Klobuchar said that because she and her husband have been in different places for 14 days and because she hasn't exhibited symptoms, doctors have advised her not to be tested for the virus.

"I hope he will be home soon. I know so many Americans are going through this and so much worse right now. So I hope and pray for you, just as I hope you will do for my husband. Meanwhile I am working in the Senate to get help to the American people," she wrote.

Klobuchar's announcement comes a day after Sen. Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19, the first Senator known to test positive for the virus.