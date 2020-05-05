Menu

Scientists in France say COVID-19 may have been spreading in country in December

A statue wears a mask along Trocadero square close to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Monday, May 4, 2020. France continues to be under an extended stay-at-home order until May 11 in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Posted at 4:14 AM, May 05, 2020
LONDON — French scientists say they may have identified a possible case of the new coronavirus dating back to December.

That was about a month before the first cases were officially confirmed in Europe.

In a study published on Sunday, doctors at a hospital north of Paris reviewed the medical records and samples of 14 patients admitted for atypical pneumonia between early December and mid-January. Among those was a 42-year-old fishmonger who had lived in France for years and had no recent travel history.

He was admitted to the hospital with symptoms doctors say were consistent with COVID-19 patients in China and Italy.

